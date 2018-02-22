FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#比特币
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 22, 2018 / 2:20 PM / 2 days ago

Ford veteran Galhotra takes over as North America chief

1 分钟阅读

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Thursday appointed Kumar Galhotra as president for its North America business, replacing Raj Nair, who left the company on Wednesday after an internal investigation found his behaviour inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct.

Galhotra, who has worked for Ford for 29 years and previously led its luxury Lincoln Motor Company arm, will report to Jim Farley, Ford executive vice president and president of Global Markets.

The appointment will be effective March 1. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below