Ford CEO apologizes, voices zero tolerance for harassment
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
专访：俄罗斯同意与OPEC一道逐步有序退出减产计划--能源部长
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
明年中国A股有结构性机会 龙头公司继续受追捧--海富通
December 22, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 3 days ago

Ford CEO apologizes, voices zero tolerance for harassment

2 分钟阅读

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co chief executive Jim Hackett has apologized to employees for accusations detailed in a New York Times report that management at two Chicago plants did not respond adequately to complaints of sexual harassment.

In an open letter on Thursday, Hackett described as "gut wrenching" his experience this week reading women's accounts of incidents that took place over many years. (bit.ly/2CYWded)

Several prominent men in U.S. politics, entertainment and the media have been felled by allegations of sexual misconduct in recent months.

“I want to take this opportunity to say that I am sorry for any instance where a colleague was subjected to harassment or discriminatory conduct,” Hackett wrote in the letter.

Reuters has not independently confirmed the New York Times report.

Hackett, who took over the top job at Ford in May, said there was zero tolerance for harassment and promised no retaliation against anyone who speaks up. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller)

