Ford's Welsh engine plant to lose JLR business in 2020
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年9月28日 / 上午10点03分 / 20 天前

Ford's Welsh engine plant to lose JLR business in 2020

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover will stop sourcing petrol engines from Ford’s plant in Bridgend, Wales, and end its current contract earlier than expected in 2020.

“We have informed our unions that Jaguar Land Rover intends to end our petrol engine supply arrangement slightly earlier than expected in late 2020,” Ford said in a statement.

“Given our long-established and successful relationship in the delivery of world-class engines, this is disappointing news for the Ford Bridgend Engine Plant.”

JLR had decided to end its long-standing relationship with the plant, after the current contact expires three months earlier than planned in September 2020, a source close to the arrangements said.

JLR accounts for about half of the plant’s petrol engine production, the source said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

