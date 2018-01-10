FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. law firm accuses Ford of rigging trucks to cheat emission tests
January 10, 2018

U.S. law firm accuses Ford of rigging trucks to cheat emission tests

1 分钟阅读

Jan 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. law firm accused Ford Motor Co of rigging its F-250 and F-350 Super Duty trucks with emissions-cheating devices to ensure they passed tests, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

The automaker manipulated the emissions system in violation of federal requirements and the affected trucks released twice the legal limits of emissions during normal driving, according to the lawsuit filed by Hagens Berman. (bit.ly/2qPjMVP)

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, also names German auto supplier Robert Bosch GmbH as a defendant. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

