Ford to recall about 1.3 mln vehicles in N.America
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 下午12点55分 / 4 天前

Ford to recall about 1.3 mln vehicles in N.America

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it would recall about 1.3 million vehicles in North America to add a water shield to side door latches.

Affected vehicles include certain 2015-17 Ford F-150 and 2017 Ford Super Duty trucks. (ford.to/2ySvCBJ)

The company said the cost of the recall was estimated to be $267 million, and would be reflected in its fourth quarter results. (bit.ly/2yT3EWu)

Ford said it continues to expect full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.85‍​ per share. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

