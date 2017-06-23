FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Ford recalls 15,600 cars in South Africa over fire risk
2017年6月23日 / 早上8点45分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Ford recalls 15,600 cars in South Africa over fire risk

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 16,000 Ikon and Figo models in South Africa due to a potential fire risk, it said on Friday.

The models were built between 2004 and 2012 in India, Ford said in a statement.

"A power steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine compartment," it said.

"It may also be possible for power steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle's exhaust system components, creating the potential for smoke and, in extreme cases, fire."

Earlier this year in South Africa Ford recalled 4,500 Kuga SUVs following dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)

