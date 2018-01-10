FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford Sollers to hire 600 to meet growing Russian car demand
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
January 10, 2018 / 11:39 AM / 更新于 a day ago

Ford Sollers to hire 600 to meet growing Russian car demand

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ford’s Russian joint venture Ford Sollers plans to create 600 new jobs at its Elabuga plant and institute a six-day week to meet growing demand, it said on Wednesday.

Sales of sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and light commercial vans produced at its plant in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, which makes the Kuga, Explorer and Transit models, rose by 50 percent in 2017, Ford Sollers said.

Ford Sollers said it expected a recovery in the Russian auto market to continue into 2018.

New car sales in Russia rose by 15 percent in November 2017 compared to the same period the year before, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said in its latest monthly statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Alexander Smith)

