Ford Q3 profit lifted by U.S. sales, cost cutting
2017年10月26日 / 上午11点08分 / 1 天前

Ford Q3 profit lifted by U.S. sales, cost cutting

1 分钟阅读

DETROIT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit, driven by sales of high-margin pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. market and cost cutting.

The second-largest U.S. automaker posted a quarterly net profit of $1.56 billion or 39 cents per share, up more than 60 percent from 960 million or 24 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items Ford reported earnings per share of 43 cents, above the 32 cents per share that Wall Street analysts had expected. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

