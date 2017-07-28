FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. upgrades probe into 1.33 mln Ford Explorers over exhaust odors
2017年7月28日 / 凌晨1点13分 / 8 天前

U.S. upgrades probe into 1.33 mln Ford Explorers over exhaust odors

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday it is upgrading and expanding a probe into 1.33 million Ford Explorer SUVs over reports of exhaust odors in vehicle compartments and exposure to carbon monoxide that may be linked to crashes and injuries.

The auto safety agency said in a statement that it is aware of more than 2,700 complaints and three crashes that may be linked to exposure to carbon monoxide and 41 injuries among police and civilian vehicles in the probe covering 2011-2017 model year Ford Explorer SUVs. Ford has issued numerous technical service bulletins related to the exhaust odor issue to address complaints from police fleets and owners, NHTSA said.

Ford did not immediately comment. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

