Ford urges 2,900 pickup owners to stop driving after new Takata death
Ford urges 2,900 pickup owners to stop driving after new Takata death

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said Thursday it had confirmed a second death in a older pickup truck caused by a defective Takata airbag inflator and urged 2,900 owners in North America to stop driving immediately until they can get replacement parts.

The second largest U.S. automaker said it was able to confirm in late December that a July 2017 crash death in West Virginia in a 2006 Ford Ranger was caused by a defective Takata inflator. It previously reported a similar death in January 2016.

Ford said both Takata deaths occurred with inflators built on the same day. At least 21 deaths worldwide are believed linked to the Takata inflators that can rupture and send deadly metal fragments that has led to the largest automotive recall in history. All of the other deaths have occurred in Honda Motor Co vehicles. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

