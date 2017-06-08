FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
UPDATE 2-Forestar says D.R. Horton's offer could be superior to Starwood bid
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 下午1点04分 / 2 个月前

UPDATE 2-Forestar says D.R. Horton's offer could be superior to Starwood bid

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)

June 8 (Reuters) - Forestar Group Inc said on Thursday that U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc's offer to buy a majority stake in the real estate developer could be superior to its deal with Starwood Capital Group.

Forestar also said it was still subject to the agreement with Starwood, which in April agreed to buy the Texas-based company for $14.25 per share, or about $605 million.

D.R. Horton, the No. 1 U.S. homebuilder, on Monday offered to buy 75 percent of Forestar for $16.25 per share, or about $520 million in cash.

Forestar's shares rose as much as 2.2 percent to $16.20, just shy of the offer price.

D.R. Horton's offer comes at a time when U.S. homebuilders are seeking ways to boost their land holding as rising land acquisition costs and a tight labor market hamper efforts to tap the recovery in the housing market.

Smaller rival Lennar Corp in February bought homebuilder WCI Communities Inc as it seeks to boost its land bank.

Edward Jones analyst Robin Diedrich said Starwood could make a bigger offer, given its size and experience in acquisitions.

Under the deal proposed by D.R. Horton, Forestar will remain public to ensure continued access to capital to help fund its increasing scale.

This means shareholders can retain an interest, potentially making the offer attractive to the board and the management team, Diedrich said.

Barry Sternlicht-led Starwood, an investment firm with a focus on real estate, manages assets of more than $51 billion.

Starwood in March raised its bid to buy Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust after proxy advisory firm ISS recommended Milestone unitholders to vote against the deal.

Forestar, which mainly develops lots and sells them to homebuilders, owns interests in 50 residential and mixed-use projects comprising 4,600 acres of real estate.

Under certain circumstances, Forestar has to pay Starwood $20 million if the deal is terminated. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below