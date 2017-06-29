FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
Forestar to sell majority stake in company to D.R. Horton
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月29日

Forestar to sell majority stake in company to D.R. Horton

June 29 (Reuters) - Forestar Group Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to sell a 75 percent stake in the company to U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc and scrapped its merger agreement with investment firm Starwood Capital Group.

The real estate developer said D.R. Horton's latest cash offer of $17.75 per Forestar share was superior to a proposal from Starwood to buy all of Forestar. The homebuilder had previously offered $16.25 per share.

Forestar paid Starwood a $20 million termination fee, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

