FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fortescue Metals ends Western Australia power supply agreement with TransAlta
频道
专题
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
路透精英汇
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
深度分析
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
国际财经
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月13日 / 早上6点34分 / 2 天内

UPDATE 1-Fortescue Metals ends Western Australia power supply agreement with TransAlta

2 分钟阅读

* Says talks with TransAlta didn’t reach satisfactory outcome

* Says secures Port Hedland power from other suppliers (Adds context, TransAlta response, share movement)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Monday it has terminated a power supply agreement with TransAlta Corp for its Port Hedland operations in Western Australia.

The miner said in a statement it was not satisfied that TransAlta’s obligations under the a previously agreed power purchase agreement have been met. Talks with Alberta-based TransAlta had failed to reach a satisfactory outcome, it said.

TransAlta could not be reached for an immediate comment outside the company’s usual business hours.

Fortescue had notified TransAlta earlier this year that the latter’s South Hedland Power Station had not met its performance criteria under their contract.

The 150 megawatt South Hedland plant, which was commissioned by TransAlta in July this year, also supplies power to the region’s state run energy provider, Horizon Power.

Fortescue added that it continues to obtain full power for its Port Hedland operations from other suppliers.

Shares of Fortescue were 0.4 percent lower, compared to a 0.3 percent drop in the Australian benchmark. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below