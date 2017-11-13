UPDATE 1-Fortescue Metals ends Western Australia power supply agreement with TransAlta

* Says talks with TransAlta didn’t reach satisfactory outcome

* Says secures Port Hedland power from other suppliers (Adds context, TransAlta response, share movement)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Monday it has terminated a power supply agreement with TransAlta Corp for its Port Hedland operations in Western Australia.

The miner said in a statement it was not satisfied that TransAlta’s obligations under the a previously agreed power purchase agreement have been met. Talks with Alberta-based TransAlta had failed to reach a satisfactory outcome, it said.

TransAlta could not be reached for an immediate comment outside the company’s usual business hours.

Fortescue had notified TransAlta earlier this year that the latter’s South Hedland Power Station had not met its performance criteria under their contract.

The 150 megawatt South Hedland plant, which was commissioned by TransAlta in July this year, also supplies power to the region’s state run energy provider, Horizon Power.

Fortescue added that it continues to obtain full power for its Port Hedland operations from other suppliers.

Shares of Fortescue were 0.4 percent lower, compared to a 0.3 percent drop in the Australian benchmark. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin and Kenneth Maxwell)