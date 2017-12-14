FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump supports deal for Disney to acquire Fox film, TV units -White House
December 14, 2017 / 7:41 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Trump supports deal for Disney to acquire Fox film, TV units -White House

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump backs the deal that Walt Disney Co has struck to buy film, television and international businesses from Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

“I know that the president spoke with Rupert Murdoch earlier today, congratulated him on the deal and thinks that, to use one of the president’s favorite words, that this could be a great thing for jobs and certainly looks forward to and hoping to see a lot more of those,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
