FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney CEO Bob Iger to extend tenure past 2019 -WSJ
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
深度分析
综述：特朗普承认耶路撒冷为以色列首都 中东问题上选边站惹恼敌友
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
国际财经
调查：美国减税法案终将支撑美元 但美元或先抑后扬
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月6日 / 晚上8点51分 / 更新于 15 小时前

Disney CEO Bob Iger to extend tenure past 2019 -WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger will likely extend his tenure past 2019 to facilitate integration of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s assets with the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Disney is in the lead to acquire much of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s media empire, though rival suitor Comcast Corp remains in contention, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. on.wsj.com/2AzJIrp (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below