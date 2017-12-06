Disney CEO Bob Iger to extend tenure past 2019 -WSJ

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger will likely extend his tenure past 2019 to facilitate integration of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s assets with the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Disney is in the lead to acquire much of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s media empire, though rival suitor Comcast Corp remains in contention, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)