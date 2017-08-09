FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twenty-First Century Fox posts 1.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 晚上8点08分 / 4 天前

Twenty-First Century Fox posts 1.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch-controlled Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a 1.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by its cable business.

The owner of Fox News and 20th Century Fox movie studio said revenue increased to $6.75 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30 from $6.65 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $476 million, or 26 cents per share, from $567 million, or 30 cents per share.

Fox offered, in December, to buy the nearly 61 percent of European pay-TV group Sky Plc that it does not already own for $14.5 billion.

The offer is being closely scrutinized by the British government and is likely to be referred to the competition watchdog for a full investigation, delaying the approval. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

