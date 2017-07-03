FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
UPDATE 2-Fox Sports dismisses president of national networks
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月3日 / 晚上8点29分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 2-Fox Sports dismisses president of national networks

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Adds detail from NYT and LA Times reports; adds response from attorney for Fox Sports)

By Jessica Toonkel

July 3 (Reuters) - Fox Sports fired Jamie Horowitz, its president of national networks, on Monday, according to a memo sent to employees, which provided no reasons for the dismissal but did emphasize the importance of "professional conduct."

Horowitz's departure comes amid allegations of sexual harassment, according to reports by The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times. Reuters could not independently verify those allegations.

Horowitz's attorney, Patricia Glaser, a partner with Glaser Weil, called Fox's treatment of Horowitz "appalling."

"At no point in his tenure was there any mention by his superiors or human resources of any misconduct or an inability to adhere to professional conduct," Glaser said in a statement. "Any slanderous accusations to the contrary will be vigorously defended."

A spokeswoman for Fox Sports, part of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, declined to comment further on Horowitz's departure, which was effective immediately.

Daniel Petrocelli, an attorney with O’Melveny & Myers, which is representing Fox Sports, said in a statement that Horowitz's departure was "fully warranted," and he called the accusations by Horowitz's attorney "ill-informed and misguided."

In the memo to employees, which was seen by Reuters, Eric Shanks, president of Fox Sports, wrote that everyone at Fox Sports "should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times. These values are non-negotiable."

Horowitz's dismissal comes at a sensitive time for 21st Century Fox, which is controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch and is awaiting regulatory approval of its $15.2 billion acquisition of the UK’s Sky Plc.

Sexual harassment claims and lawsuits at another 21st Century Fox unit, Fox News, which led to the departures of former Chair Roger Ailes and star anchor Bill O'Reilly, have caused some investor concern about the future of the unit.

However, unlike at Fox News, there has been no litigation or settlements involving behavior at Fox Sports, according to a person familiar with the situation, who wished to remain anonymous because the matter is private.

In the memo, Shanks said he would take over Horowitz's responsibilities until a replacement is named.

Horowitz had been in his position at Fox Sports since May 2015, according to his LinkedIn profile. A Fox web page on Horowitz had been taken down on Monday. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below