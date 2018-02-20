FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 4:31 PM / 更新于 11 hours ago

Fox News to launch over-the-top opinion streaming service

1 分钟阅读

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Twenty First Century Fox’s Fox News will launch a standalone over-the-top opinion streaming service dubbed “Fox Nation” later this year, the news channel said on Tuesday.

Fox News said the subscription-based service will offer commentary-and-opinion, including from the channel’s opinion hosts and personalities, as well as access to exclusive events and the Fox News archive.

The service is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and its price will be announced later, the network said. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

