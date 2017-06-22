FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wisconsin one of six states Foxconn, Sharp considering for display plant

TAIPEI, June 22 (Reuters) - Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is looking at six U.S. states including Wisconsin as locations for a display-making plant, a top executive said on Thursday.

"It is one of the six we are considering," Tai Jeng-wu, CEO of Foxconn's Japanese unit Sharp Corp and group vice chairman told reporters on the sidelines of Foxconn's annual shareholders meeting.

"We are hoping to (make a decision) as soon as possible."

Foxconn was formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. It has previously valued the proposed U.S. investment at more than $7 billion.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Stephen Coates

