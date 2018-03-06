FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 10:21 AM / 更新于 a day ago

French competition body may open anti-trust probe on online advertising market

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - France’s competition authority is considering opening up antitrust investigations into the country’s online advertising market following an initial, one-year preliminary examination.

The regulator mentioned the dominance of tech giants Facebook and Alphabet’s Google on the market and will decide upon potential investigations “over the next few months”, its president Isabelle de Silva said on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen many players complain about certain behaviours,” she told reporters.

“We feel well-armed,” she added, referring to the opening of formal investigations. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

