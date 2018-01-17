FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#半岛局势
#狗年展望
#图表新闻
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 17, 2018 / 12:51 PM / a day ago

France abandons plan for new airport in western France - PM

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The French government on Wednesday abandoned a decades-old plan to build a 580 million euro ($708.53 million) airport in western France, saying it did not have broad popular support.

“The Notre-Dame-Des-Landes project will be dropped,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said in a televised statement.

President Emmanuel Macron, who took office in May, promised a quick decision after years of indecision and political squabbles over the development. The issue has poisoned French politics for decades and spawned a hardcore eco-protest movement that threatened widespread disruption over the issue.

French construction giant Vinci had won the contract to build the new airport, near the city of Nantes. It also operates the existing airport in the city, which Philippe said will be modernised. ($1 = 0.8186 euros) (Reporting by Paris bureau; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Richard Lough)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below