French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CASINO

French retailer Casino and Spain-based discount supermarkets operator DIA will extend their cooperation on private lables by creating a joint logistics and innovation hub, Casino said on Monday.

SANOFI:

The Philippines ordered a probe on Monday into the immunisation of more than 730,000 children with a dengue vaccine that has since been suspended, while French drug company Sanofi said no deaths had been reported as a result of the programme.

Sanofi said on Friday it was ending development of clostridium difficile vaccine

Sanofi’s Toujeo met main objective in head-to-head study versus insulin Degludec.

SAINT-GOBAIN

Construction group St Gobain said on Monday it had finalised the acquisition of Wattex, the Flemish roof reinnforcement specialist.

AIRBUS

Airbus planemaking chief Fabrice Bregier said the company still expects to deliver more than 700 aircraft to customers in 2017, a production record, despite delays in deliveries of engines from suppliers, according to an interview in Monday’s Les Echos newspaper.

LAFARGEHOLCIM:

French investigators have placed three people under formal investigation as part of a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim, a Paris judicial source said on Friday.

CGG:

CGG said on Friday that the Commercial Court of Paris approved its safeguard plan.

TELEGRAAF MEDIA GROUP:

Talpa, the investment vehicle of Dutch tycoon John de Mol, has agreed to sell its stake in Telegraaf Media Group (TMG) to Mediahuis, TMG said on Friday.

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV:

Telenet announced pricing of 600.0 million euro 3.50 percent and $1.0 billion 5.50 percent senior secured fixed rate notes due 2028 and syndication of new 10-year 730.0 million euro and 8.25-year $1.3 billion term loan facilities.‍​

