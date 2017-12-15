FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 15
December 15, 2017 / 5:52 AM / a day ago

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 15

3 分钟阅读

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS

European planemaker Airbus confirmed a top management shake-up on Friday. Chief operating officer and planemaking chief Fabrice Bregier will step down in February 2018, while chief executive Tom Enders will not seek a new mandate when his term expires in 2019, the company said.

VIVENDI

Mediaset shareholders are expected to approve governance changes on Friday that could stem the influence of France’s Vivendi VIV.PA, the private Italian broadcaster’s second largest investor.

DANONE

Danone said on Thursday it will request its shareholders to approve the appointment of Michel Landel as board member as from April 26, 2018, the date of its next shareholders’ meeting.

Landel, currently chairman and CEO of French catering group, has anounced he will step down from Sodexo on Jan 23 to take his retirement. Landel would be appointed Lead Independent Director of Danone and Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

AXA: Axa’s Board of Directors proposed on Thursday the reappointment of Denis Duverne as Chairman and Thomas Buberl as CEO of the company. (nFWN1OE13D)

BOIRON: Boiron acquired on Thursday trademarks and patents fromAlkantis for an amount of 2.495 million euros. (nFWN1OE15W) GTT: Gaztransport & Technigaz announced on Thursday the signature with Chevron of a 5-yr new global services agreement. (nFWN1OE169)

JCDECAUX: JCDecaux unit MCDecaux won on Thursday a 20-year tender in Yokohama city for smart digital city information panels. (nFWN1OE15T) KERING: Kering announced on Thursday its decision to distribute an interim dividend for financial year 2017, for which amount of eur 2.00 per share was agreed. (nFWN1OE15Y)

SOCIETE GENERALE: Cegedim announced on Thursday having signed a sale agreement for its unit Cegelease Business to Societe Generale. The group is not planning any other divestment. (nFWN1OE135)

