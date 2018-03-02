French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

FIGEAC AERO

Figeac Aero said on Thursday it acquired Tofer, a company active in oil and aeronautics sectors.

GTT

GTT said on Thursday it received an order from a South Korean shipyard for the design of the LNG tanks of a new LNG carrier and a new FSRU Unit.

PLASTIC OMNIUM

Compagnie Plastic Omnium said on Thursday it signed an agreement with German group Mahle to acquire its 33.33% shareholding in the HBPO joint venture.

SAINT GOBAIN

Saint Gobain announced on Thursday it acquired HyComp, a supplier of composite components made with carbon fibers and thermoplastic materials.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale said on Thursday it had reached a deal with three unions that will notably lead to 2,135 job cuts by 2020 as part of plans to restructure its French retail banking network.

TECHNICOLOR

Technicolor has agreed to sell its patent licensing business to U.S. wireless technology provider InterDigital for $475 million, the two companies said on Thursday.

TF1 / VIVENDI

France’s Canal+, part of Vivendi, said late on Thursday it would interrupt the transmission of channels from TF1 to its clients, saying the television group was imposing“unreasonable” fees on its distributors.

