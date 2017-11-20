FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French innovation fund to hold stakes in companies - PM
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 上午11点00分 / 1 天前

French innovation fund to hold stakes in companies - PM

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The French government will launch a new 10 billion euro ($12 billion) innovation fund in January financed by stakes in public companies and the sale of state assets, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Monday.

The fund, one of President Emmanuel Macron’s election promises, would be seeded with proceeds from the recent sale of stakes in utility Engie and car maker Renault , Philippe said.

“The rest, about eight billion euros, will be made up of state stakes (in companies) that will not be sold but which will pay regular dividends,” Philippe said.

Overall the fund would generate a yield of 200-300 million euros a year to be used to finance innovative projects, Philippe said during a meeting with the National Industry Council in the northern Paris suburb of Bobigny.

$1 = 0.8484 euros Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below