France proposes age-of-consent rule for Facebook users
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
December 13, 2017 / 3:14 PM / a day ago

France proposes age-of-consent rule for Facebook users

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - All French children under the age of 16 will have to seek parental approval to open an account on Facebook or any other social network under draft legislation presented on Wednesday.

The requirement is part of a French bill that seeks to adapt data privacy regulations and improve access to the information internet companies gather, store and in many cases sell to other firms about people’s online activity.

“Joining Facebook will involve parental authorisation for minors aged under 16,” Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet told reporters.

She was presenting the outlines of a data privacy bill that was approved at a weekly cabinet meeting. It now goes to parliament for approval before it can become law.

The bill aims to ensure easier access for users to all the data companies collect so they can more easily seek to have certain details amended or deleted.

The minister said signing up to join a social network would involve ticking a box to confirm that approval from parents or rightful guardians had been obtained, and that the box-tick amounted to a declaration governed by law.

It was not clear how enforceable such a process would be. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

