France, Germany to map out tech industry oversight plan
2017年7月13日 / 上午11点29分 / 22 天前

France, Germany to map out tech industry oversight plan

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - France and Germany plan to map out a European Union oversight plan for the digital industry aimed at tackling tax avoidance by the industry's big players, organising finance for start-ups, and cyber security, the French president's office said on Thursday.

"It wil be prepared for the EU digital summit taking place in Tallinn at the end of September," a presidential official said.

France and Germany were holding a joint ministerial cabinet meeting in Paris on Thursday.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by Richard Lough; Editing by Richard Lough

