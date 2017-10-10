FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Google to create 300 more jobs in France by end 2018 - Les Echos
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 下午5点41分 / 8 天前

UPDATE 1-Google to create 300 more jobs in France by end 2018 - Les Echos

2 分钟阅读

(Adds more France CEO comments)

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Google France plans to increase its staff from 700 to 1,000 in 2018 and to double its office space in the country, as it sees room for growth coming from development of e-commerce, its head told French news daily Les Echos in an interview.

“By the end of next year, we will increase staff from 700 to 1,000, mainly engineers and we will double the size of our offices from 10,000 to 20,000 square metres,” Sebastien Missoffe, head of Google France said in an interview.

Missoffe said France was still behind in terms of digitalisation, given that only 16 percent of companies have embarked on e-commerce.

“It (France) will need to catch up and that’s an opportunity for Google,” Missoffe said, adding Google could help companies better use the Internet’s potential to optimise their exports.

Alphabet Inc’s Google has unveiled the second generation of its Pixel smartphone along with new voice-enabled home speakers, redoubling its commitment to the hardware business as it competes with a surge of devices from Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Missoffe said that over time Pixel smartphones will be sold in France.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by John Irish and David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below