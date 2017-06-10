FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Threatened French auto parts workers in election spotlight
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月10日 / 下午4点07分 / 2 个月前

Threatened French auto parts workers in election spotlight

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Workers from a threatened French auto parts factory have secured a meeting with Finance Ministry officials and their main carmaker clients, Renault and PSA Group, after a union delegation accosted President Emmanuel Macron.

The fate of the small company, GM&S, is in the spotlight as a test of the new president's economic interventionism in the run-up to parliamentary elections that begin on Sunday, with a second round scheduled for June 18.

Union officials from the plant, which employs 277 staff stamping metal parts in the central Creuse region, said on Saturday they would hold talks at the ministry next week.

Macron, seeking a majority for his recently created Republic on the Move (LREM) party after winning the presidential election last month, met a GM&S workers' delegation during a visit to the neighbouring Haute-Vienne region on Friday.

"I promise you I will do all I can," he told one of the protesting employees. "But I'm not Father Christmas."

The factory works council has also asked the local bankruptcy court to postpone its next hearing until the end of June to give potential bidders more time to submit offers. (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below