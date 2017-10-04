FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French finmin convinced Siemens-Alstom to absorb Bombardier, Spanish group
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月4日 / 下午3点34分 / 14 天前

French finmin convinced Siemens-Alstom to absorb Bombardier, Spanish group

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The merged Siemens-Alstom rail company will eventually absorb Canadian rival Bombardier and a Spanish competitor in the face of emerging Chinese giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

“I am convinced that this merger will integrate in due time Bombardier and the Spanish manufacturer,” Le Maire told lawmakers grilling him about the cross-border merger of French TGV-maker Alstom and its German rival. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

