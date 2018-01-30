Quicksilver boss declared missing at sea - French local authority

BORDEAUX, France, Jan 30 (Reuters) - France’s coastguard on Tuesday launched a search operation for Pierre Agnes, the chief executive of surfwear company Boardriders, after his sailing boat was found on a beach on France’s Atlantic coast, the local prefecture said.

Boardriders owns the Quicksilver brand.

Agnes, 54, set sail early on Tuesday morning, before sending a message to port authorities indicating that he was delaying his return because of thick fog. His boat was found near Hossegor.

Boardriders, which is 85-percent controlled by U.S. private equity firm Oaktree Capital, owns the Quicksilver, Roxy and DC Shoes brands. (Reporting by Claude Cannelas, writing by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough)