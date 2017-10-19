FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's Naver invests further 100 mln euros in French tech fund
2017年10月19日 / 凌晨5点16分 / 3 天内

South Korea's Naver invests further 100 mln euros in French tech fund

1 分钟阅读

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Naver Corp is investing a further 100 million euros ($118 million) in French technology fund K-Fund I, marking the latest sign of international interest in the French start-up technology scene, which is vying to rival London.

K-Fund I is steered by Korelya Capital, which was founded and is led by former French digital economy minister Fleur Pellerin.

Korean-born Pellerin is credited with launching the “French Tech” initiative in the early years of ex-President Francois Hollande’s mandate, which put the country’s burgeoning tech scene on the map.

Earlier this year, Facebook picked Paris’ “Station F” mega-campus as the site of its first ever start-ups incubator.

$1 = 0.8474 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

