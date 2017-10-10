FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS pledges to appeal against ruling in French tax case
2017年10月10日

UBS pledges to appeal against ruling in French tax case

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 10 (Reuters) - UBS pledged on Tuesday to appeal against a French ruling not to let it intervene in proceedings against a former employee in a long-running case where the Swiss bank has been accused of helping wealthy clients avoid paying taxes. ‍​

“We (UBS France SA) take note of the decision of the Investigation Chamber to not admit the bank as a ‘partie civile’ in the guilty plea proceedings against one of our former employees,” UBS said in an email. “We will appeal this decision.” (Reporting by John Miller and Josh Franklin in Zurich; Editing by Michael Shields)

