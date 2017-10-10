FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UBS to appeal against ruling in French tax case
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月10日 / 下午3点48分 / 8 天前

UPDATE 1-UBS to appeal against ruling in French tax case

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details and background)

ZURICH/PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - UBS pledged on Tuesday to appeal against a French ruling not to give it a say in a plea deal by a former employee embroiled in a long-running case over whether the Swiss bank helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.

The court ruling that blocked UBS from contesting the plea deal by a former executive is a setback for UBS, as it could lose one of its witnesses during the trial it faces in France.

“We (UBS France SA) take note of the decision of the Investigation Chamber to not admit the bank as a ‘partie civile’ in the guilty plea proceedings against one of our former employees,” UBS said in an email.

“We will appeal this decision.”

France and other European Union countries have launched a campaign to encourage taxpayers to come clean on previously undeclared assets held abroad, and clamped down on aggressive tax optimisation techniques by multinational companies.

UBS has disputed the allegations of wrongdoing.

After settlement negotiations failed, French magistrates ordered that UBS stand trial on charges of aggravated tax fraud and money laundering as well as illegally offering related services, a judicial source has said.

French newspaper JDD said UBS had rejected a 1.1 billion euro ($1.30 billion) settlement proposed by prosecutors.

UBS settled a tax case with German authorities in 2014 for around 300 million euros.

$1 = 0.8470 euros Reporting by John Miller and Josh Franklin in Zurich and by Maya Nikolaeva in Paris; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below