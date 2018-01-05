FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerging markets pioneer Mark Mobius retires from Franklin Templeton
January 5, 2018

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Well-known emerging markets investor Mark Mobius will retire from Franklin Templeton Investments at the end of January, the investment fund said on Friday.

Mobius, hired by Sir John Templeton in 1987 to launch one of the first mutual funds dedicated to developing economies, ran the firm’s emerging markets team until 2016, when he passed on his role as chief investment officer to Stephen Dover.

As executive chairman of Templeton Emerging Markets Group (TEMG), he oversaw around $50 billion in investments and remained one of the best-known names in emerging market investment.

Franklin Templeton is a unit of Franklin Resources Inc . (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

