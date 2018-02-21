FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2018 / 12:28 PM / 更新于 a day ago

MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Butz from Aviva to lead consultant relations

1 分钟阅读

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Investment manager Franklin Templeton Investments said Wednesday that Christoph Butz joined as director of consultant relations on Jan. 15.

Butz, based in London, will take primary responsibility in working with UK domestic consultants as well as assisting in the firm’s coverage of international consultants.

He joins from Aviva Investors, where he was also consultant relations director. At Franklin Templeton, he will report to Matt Philpott, director of global consultant relations. (Reporting by Anirban Paul; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

