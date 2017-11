Nov 22 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton Investments, part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, named Berengere Blaszczyk as the head of distribution for its France and Benelux division.

Blaszczyk, who joined Franklin Templeton 15 years ago, will begin her new role from Dec. 1. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)