MOVES-Franklin Templeton names senior solutions portfolio manager, EMEA
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月2日

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton, part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, named Lutz Morjan as senior solutions portfolio manager of EMEA, effective Sept. 1.

Morjan will be based in Frankfurt and report to London-based Peter Vincent, head of investment solutions, EMEA.

He will assist in designing and implementing custom portfolio solutions as well as maintaining client relationships and participating in new product idea generation. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

