CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-MOVES-Franklin Templeton names David Whitehair head of defined contribution, UK
2017年9月26日

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-MOVES-Franklin Templeton names David Whitehair head of defined contribution, UK

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects paragraph 1 and headline after company clarifies David Whitehair is the head of defined contribution in the UK, not globally)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton Investments, part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, appointed David Whitehair as head of its defined contribution business in the UK.

Whitehair previously worked at Fidelity International as a senior business development manager. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

