Dec 6 (Reuters) - Discount store operator Fred’s Inc canceled its quarterly cash dividend on Wednesday and said it was exploring alternatives for its real estate and specialty pharmacy business.

The retailer, which also reported a bigger loss for the third quarter, said it was canceling its dividend to retain free cash flow for debt reductions and share repurchases. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)