January 25, 2018 / 1:14 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Freeport reports increase in fourth-quarter profit

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world’s second-largest copper miner by production, reported a bigger-than-expected jump in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, lifted by stronger commodity prices and productivity gains.

The company reported an adjusted profit of $750 million, or 51 cents a share, up from $351 million, or 25 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting 45 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

