FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freestyle-Canada slopestyle queen Turski retires
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年10月3日 / 下午5点12分 / 15 天前

Freestyle-Canada slopestyle queen Turski retires

2 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canada’s Kaya Turski, who would have been a gold medal contender in the slopestyle at next year’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, announced her retirement on Tuesday due to health issues.

The 2013 slopestyle world champion, and eight times X Games gold medallist, was considered one of the sport’s pioneers and trailblazers although she never made an Olympic podium.

Turski was a hot gold medal favourite at the 2014 Sochi Games but, coming back from knee surgery, dislocated her shoulder in her first qualifying run and failed to complete the second.

The 29-year-old Canadian was dogged by injuries throughout her career including several concussions that have left her battling chronic headaches.

”I’ll never forget the rush in the start gate, ready to give it my all,” said Turski, in a statement from Freestyle Canada.

”I’ll certainly miss the freedom the sport allowed me, and my ski family, with whom I forged such strong bonds in pursuit of our common goals. But I’ve lived my dream, and learned invaluable lessons throughout it. What else could I ask for?

”The beauty is now I get to sculpt and pursue a whole new one”. (Reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Ken Ferris)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below