2 个月前
Tanker firm Frontline expects rise in storage of oil on vessels
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月16日 / 下午12点38分 / 2 个月前

Tanker firm Frontline expects rise in storage of oil on vessels

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

OSLO, June 16 (Reuters) - Tanker firm Frontline, controlled by billionaire investor John Fredriksen, expects a growing number of supertankers to be used for storing crude in anticipation of higher oil prices, its chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

While none of Frontline's own vessels are currently used for this purpose, independent shipbrokers estimate that around 10 of the world's very large crude carriers (VLCCs) have recently been contracted for oil storage.

"It sounds correct, and the number is rising," Frontline Chief Executive Officer Robert Macleod said.

"It's always an option," he added.

Frontline has 20 VLCCs, each of wich can carry around 2 million barrels of oil.

VLCC spot rates are currently below Frontline's cash break-even level of $22,300 per day, trading at just $15,000-20,000 and making storage relatively inexpensive for those who think oil prices will rise.

Later in the year, the cost of renting ships will likely rise however as the demand for crude picks up.

"We expect a seasonal improvement in third quarter. Atlantic volumes to Asia are expected to rise, and including seasonal factors we expect the market to improve," Macleod said. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

