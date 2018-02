NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of Doubleline Capital, said Friday that while bonds yields seem to “make sense” at current levels, he has a “low conviction feeling” that they could breakout to the upside, representing a “clear and present danger.”

Gundlach, on CNBC television, said commodities are the best place to be during late-stage economic cycles, which the United States is in at the moment. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)