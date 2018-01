NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - While U.S. stocks are now in an “accelerating phase,” billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach is predicting that the S&P 500 will post a negative rate of return in 2018.

Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital and known on Wall Street as the “Bond King,” said one of the best investments for 2018 will be commodities on an investor webcast on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)