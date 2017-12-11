FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fidelity fund keeps $2 bln mandate in New York after manager's departure
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
December 11, 2017 / 9:41 PM / in 20 hours

Fidelity fund keeps $2 bln mandate in New York after manager's departure

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - A popular Fidelity Investments tech fund, whose manager left the company after being accused of sexual harassment, has retained a mandate to manage more than $2 billion for a New York state retirement plan.

The New York State Deferred Compensation Plan agreed to keep the Fidelity Over the Counter Portfolio as one of its top investment options, said David Fischer, executive director of the board that oversees a plan with about $21 billion in assets. Fischer said on Monday the selection of the Fidelity fund is still subject to negotiation. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chris Reese)

