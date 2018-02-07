FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 5:40 PM / 更新于 18 hours ago

Fidelity hires ex-AllianceBernstein exec to run global asset allocation division

1 分钟阅读

BOSTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments said on Wednesday it hired a former AllianceBernstein executive to run its $440 billion global asset allocation division.

Vadim Zlotnikov joins Boston-based Fidelity from AllianceBernstein, where he was serving as chief market strategist. Zlotnikov will oversee a division that includes the Freedom Funds, which are Fidelity’s flagship retirement fund franchise. He will report directly to Charlie Morrison, Fidelity’s head of asset management, the company said.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin

