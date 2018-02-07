Fidelity hires ex-AllianceBernstein exec to run global asset allocation division

BOSTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Fidelity Investments said on Wednesday it hired a former AllianceBernstein executive to run its $440 billion global asset allocation division.
Vadim Zlotnikov joins Boston-based Fidelity from AllianceBernstein, where he was serving as chief market strategist. Zlotnikov will oversee a division that includes the Freedom Funds, which are Fidelity’s flagship retirement fund franchise. He will report directly to Charlie Morrison, Fidelity’s head of asset management, the company said.
