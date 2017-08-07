FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Omega's Cooperman tells CNBC his biggest position is Alphabet
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月7日 / 下午4点54分 / 5 天前

Omega's Cooperman tells CNBC his biggest position is Alphabet

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Hedge fund investor Leon Cooperman, the chief executive of Omega Advisors, told cable television network CNBC on Monday that his firm's biggest position was a bullish bet on Google parent Alphabet Inc.

Cooperman said that his position in Alphabet shares constituted between 4-4.5 percent of his fund and cited the company's excess cash and strong earnings growth as reasons for its being "not expensive." He also said First Data Corp was one of his fund's second-largest holdings.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

