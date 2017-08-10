FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月10日 / 晚上8点40分 / 3 天内

UPDATE 1-Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Ivascyn, attracts $2.65 bln inflows in July

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds year-to-date and 12-month trailing flow data)

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, attracted inflows of $2.65 billion in July, bringing the fund's total net assets to $92 billion, Morningstar data showed on Thursday.

The Pimco Total Return Bond Fund, once the world's largest bond fund, posted outflows of $409 million in July, leaving the fund's assets under management at $73 billion, Morningstar said.

The Pimco Total Return Fund has posted outflows of more than $5.2 billion so far this year and $14.2 billion in the last 12 months, Morningstar said.

For its part, the Pimco Income Fund, which some investors and analysts consider Pimco's new flagship fund, has attracted about $17.6 billion year-to-date and roughly $23.5 billion in the last 12 months, Morningstar said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Sandra Maler)

