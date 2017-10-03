FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senvest Management shorting drug stocks Insys, Akorn, Fresenius
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月3日

TEL AVIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - New York-based Senvest Management is shorting three drug stocks, Insys Therapeutics Inc , Akorn Inc and Fresenius SE, its chief executive Richard Mashaal said on Tuesday,

Speaking at the Sohn Conference in Tel Aviv, Mashaal said he sees more downside for Insys whose drug Subsys has become the focus of several U.S. federal and state investigations amid a national opioid epidemic.

Insys’s founder John Kapoor is also chairman of generic drugmaker Akorn, which German healthcare group Fresenius agreed to buy in April for $4.75 billion. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

